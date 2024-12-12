Estonia will allocate an additional €200 000 to Ukraine to help the vulnerable population and the economy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia will allocate an additional €200 000 from the 2024 budget to help vulnerable categories of Ukrainians — women, children and people with special needs. The funds will also be used to restore Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna, reports Ohtuleht.

€100 000 will be allocated to the Humanitarian Fund of Ukraine under the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. This fund, in particular, helps to reach hard-to-reach areas.

Another €68 000 will be allocated to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in 2025. In Ukraine, this foundation has established 26 mobile clinics and maternity wards, centers for assistance to victims of gender-based and conflict-related sexual violence, a national hotline and more than 100 mobile psychosocial support teams for victims of gender-based violence. UNFPA also operates a virtual platform to help victims of conflict-related sexual violence.

An additional €10 000 will also be allocated to support the activities of the International Organization for Migration in 2025. The organization helps to ensure orderly and humane management of migration, promote international cooperation on migration issues, find practical solutions to migration problems and provide humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced persons.

The remaining €20 000 will go to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine to restore the energy infrastructure.

"We cannot forget that the situation near the front line in Ukraine is still very difficult, and the humanitarian needs are great. The impact of war deeply affects society, and it is important that Estonia, through international organizations, can support the most vulnerable people," said the head of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.

