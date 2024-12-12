UNESCO added two more monuments of Ukraine to those that will be under enhanced protection

UNESCO included the National Historical and Memorial Reserve "Babyn Yar" and the Odesa Literary Museum in the International List of Cultural Properties Under Enhanced Protection.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

This list already includes 25 objects of cultural heritage of Ukraine.

During the regular meeting of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, its members supported Ukraineʼs initiative and added two more objects to the list.

The National Historical and Memorial Reserve "Babyn Yar" in Kyiv was created to honor the memory of the victims of the tragedy of “Babyn Yar”, where during the Second World War the Nazis shot tens of thousands of people, most of them Jews.

The International List of Cultural Values, which are under increased protection, also includes the ensemble of the historical center of Lviv, the Cathedral of Saint Sophia, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the Yasinyan Church of the Ascension of the Lord in Transcarpathia, the Zhovkiv Church of the Holy Trinity in the Lviv region, the residence of the Metropolitans of Bukovyna and Dalmatia (Chernivtsk University ), astronomical observatory of Taras Kyiv National University Shevchenko, etc.

