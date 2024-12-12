The woman demanded a million hryvnias from the soldierʼs wife for his return from captivity. She is suspected of fraud

The law enforcement officers reported suspicion of fraud to a resident of Kyiv, who promised the wife of the defender of "Azovstal" to help return him from captivity — she demanded a million hryvnias for speeding up the process.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation found out that the suspect told the wife of the “Azovstal” defender that she had her own connections in the administration of the Russian prison where the Ukrainian soldier is being held.

SBU says that the suspect manipulated the emotional state of the victim and threatened her with bad consequences for her husband if she did not pay the money.

Law enforcement officers detained the woman when she was receiving part of the funds from the victim. During the searches, her mobile phone and bank cards with evidence of criminal activity were seized.

The undercover faces up to 8 years in prison.

The SBU reminds that the issue of the release of prisoners of war is exclusively within the competence of state authorities.

If you find yourself in such a situation, contact the United Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners at phone numbers +38 044 321-11-21 and +38 098 321-11-21. You can also write to Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram at the number +38 067 650-83-32. In addition, the center has an email address: [email protected]

