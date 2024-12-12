A new electronic system for business will be launched in Ukraine

By the 1st quarter of 2026, a single electronic system will be created in Ukraine, which will greatly simplify doing business.

This was announced by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power Olena Shulyak, during the GET Business Festival 2024.

The system will automatically generate and regulate all information regarding permits, licenses, and necessary approvals that any business in Ukraine must use. The number of inspections and their duration will be reduced thanks to a special insurance policy.

Shulyak noted that without this, Ukraine will not be able to continue receiving funding under the Ukraine Facility program from the European Union. Improving the regulatory environment for business is one of the mandatory indicators of the program.

"We have already started to implement the program indicators, accordingly, we have already started receiving the first funds. Currently, draft laws, which mean the launch of one or another indicator, are on the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada first and foremost. Thatʼs how they are adopted — as European integration," Shulyak emphasized.

Currently, the imperfect regulatory policy prevents Ukrainian business from working. Therefore, Ukraine will strive for a unified, simplified process, similar to European practice. These projects will be handled by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine received about €12 billion under the Ukraine Facility program. And on December 9, the EU Council approved another tranche of €4.1 billion.

