The Chairman of the Russian State Duma was convicted in absentia in Ukraine — recognized the “independence” of Donetsk and Luhansk regions

In Ukraine, the chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin was sentenced to 15 years in prison in absentia. He was found guilty of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The investigation established that the person involved was directly involved in the preparation of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

To do this, on February 15, 2022, he put to a vote in the session hall a resolution on an appeal to Putin with a request to recognize the "independence" of the temporarily occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Volodin publicly supported this decision and thus guaranteed the necessary number of votes to "pass" it.

After that, he organized the ratification of the so-called treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between the Kremlin and terrorist organizations of militants in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russia used this as a formal basis to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Now Volodin continues to justify the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories and to support Russiaʼs armed aggression. He often states this during meetings of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and on the broadcasts of Kremlin propagandists.

His sentence will start counting from the moment he is detained — he is currently in Russia.

