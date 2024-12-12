British intelligence revealed a traditional Christmas puzzle. Try to solve it

The General Directorate of Government Communications, Intelligence, Cyber Security and Security of Great Britain (GCHQ) has shown a traditional puzzle that it offers to solve the citizens of the country during the Christmas holidays.

The Associated Press writes about it.

The riddle is intended for children aged 11-18. They are encouraged to work in teams and be resourceful, persistent and think outside the box.

British spies put their riddles on holiday cards sent on behalf of GCHQ director Anne Kist-Butler. They started doing this in 2015, but the process has already become an annual tradition.

Kist-Butler hopes the puzzle inspires young people to study science, technology, engineering and math, and to consider careers in cyber security and intelligence. In addition, the riddles also debunk myths about the work of intelligence — for example, that all spies work exclusively in solitude, as James Bond did.

GCHQʼs chief mystery specialist, known only as ʼColinʼ, says some of his puzzles are more difficult than others but "you donʼt have to be a genius" to solve them.

“Donʼt get me wrong, we have geniuses in the department. But you just need to be able to work in a team and use it well when different types of thinking and different approaches are combined in the work. It definitely inspires people," believes Colin.

This yearʼs puzzle is a map of Great Britain containing the encrypted names of British landmarks. To find the answers, you will have to use mathematical skills, the ability to solve ciphers and out-of-the-box thinking. And if you have already managed, try to find additional elements in the puzzle (spoiler: there are three of them).

