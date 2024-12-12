General Staff: Russia lost another 1 390 soldiers and six tanks over the past day

On December 11, Russia lost 1 390 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as more than a dozen units of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military destroyed another six tanks, 28 armored fighting vehicles, five artillery systems, two cruise missiles, 54 vehicles and one special equipment unit.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead.

At the same time, the Russian BBC service together with Mediazona at the end of November 2024 established the names of 80 973 Russian servicemen who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine last officially updated the data on losses on December 8 of this year — President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that 43 000 soldiers were killed and another 370 000 were wounded.

