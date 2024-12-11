Instagram launched a new feature — “test Reels”

The social network Instagram has launched a new tool for testing content and expanding the audience — "test Reels".

This is reported on the Meta blog.

"Test Reels" will be seen first by users who are not subscribed to you. Meta did this at the request of influencers who were worried about boring their followers with uninteresting content when testing new formats.

Videos marked "test" will not be displayed on the authorʼs profile, and will not be seen by subscribers in the feed. After 24 hours, Instagram will provide statistics: how many views, likes and comments the video has collected.

Meta

If the user likes everything, they can add the “test Reels” to their feed — and their subscribers will see it. You can also set the feature so that the “test” video automatically appears in the feed after a certain amount of time.

In April 2024, Instagram informed about a change to its content recommendation system. Now, preference is given to original content and accounts with a small number of followers. This applies most to aggregators — accounts that publish other usersʼ content, often without any mention of authorship. The social network will remove such publications from recommendations.

