The EU ambassadors agreed on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union ambassadors agreed on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The new measures include restrictions on Russiaʼs "shadow fleet" — that is, vessels from third countries that help Russia circumvent Western sanctions.

Sanctions were also introduced against people and organizations from Russia and third countries that contribute to Russiaʼs military and technological improvement, helping it circumvent export restrictions.

"The EU and its G7 partners intend to put further pressure on the Kremlin. I welcome the agreement on our 15th sanctions package, targeting in particular Russiaʼs shadow fleet," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In recent months, it has become increasingly difficult for the European Union to pass sanctions packages, as Hungary often uses its veto power to block such decisions. Thus, at the beginning of December, the EU ambassadors could not agree on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia due to disagreements regarding the extension of the deadline given to European companies to withdraw investments from the Russian Federation.

In the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which the EU adopted in June, sanctions were imposed against 27 ships of the "shadow fleet". Identical restrictions were introduced, in particular, by the USA and Switzerland.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.