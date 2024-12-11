The police searched “Ukrzaliznytsia” — they are investigating the creation of an artificial shortage of tickets

On the morning of December 11, law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the facilities of "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) in Kyiv and the region.

This was reported in the press services of "Ukrzaliznytsia" and Kyiv police.

It is a criminal proceeding regarding abuses by a group of officials of the "Ukrzaliznytsia" division during the service and transportation of passengers by international trains.

According to the police, the actions of those involved led to significant losses and the creation of an artificial shortage of tickets for the most popular routes on free sale.

Searches are carried out at the places of residence of the suspects and in the office premises of the structural unit of UZ. In addition, investigative actions will take place in international trains during their departure and arrival. Passengers were warned about possible inconveniences (restricted access, additional checks or traffic delays).

