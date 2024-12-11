South Koreaʼs ex-defense minister tried to commit suicide in the pre-trial detention center, where he is being held for the martial law case

Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun tried to commit suicide in a prison in eastern Seoul, where he is being held on sedition charges related to a martial law investigation.

This is reported by Yonhap with reference to a representative of the penitentiary service.

After the failed attempt, Kim is in protective custody and his health remains stable, the head of the correctional center Shin Yong Hye told lawmakers during a parliamentary hearing.

On December 4, Kim resigned due to martial law, apologizing to the citizens. Four days later, he was arrested on suspicion of treason as part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding President Yoon Seok Yeolʼs declaration of martial law.

What preceded

Yoon Seok Yeol declared martial law in the country on the night of December 3-4 to "protect the constitutional order" — the first time since the 1980s. The reason was that the opposition Democratic Party of South Korea, which has a majority in parliament, rejected the governmentʼs budget proposal and decided to impeach the state auditor and the chief prosecutor.

An hour later, South Koreaʼs parliament passed a resolution calling for martial law to be lifted. The South Korean government supported the "plan to lift martial law" as demanded by the parliament. Martial law lasted for about six hours.

When the parliamentarians adopted the resolution, people sang the national anthem and applauded in the streets. According to preliminary estimates, four thousand citizens gathered near the parliament building.

On December 8, Yoon Seok Yeol was informed of suspicion of treason and abuse of power.

President Yoon Seok Yeol has low approval ratings in the country, particularly due to rising food and housing prices, labor conflicts and a sharp drop in the birth rate. The presidentʼs reputation has also been under fire over a hidden camera video of First Lady Kim Keon Hee allegedly accepting a $2 200 Dior bag as a gift.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.