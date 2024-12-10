Ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky was given an extended preventive measure in the bribery case

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky was extended a preventive measure in the case of extorting a bribe.

The court sentenced him to 24-hour house arrest until February 5, 2025.

What is the matter of bribery

In December 2023, the prosecutorʼs office reported that it suspected Chervinsky that he, posing as an influential official of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, tried to seize the businessmanʼs funds in the amount of $100 000.

Itʼs about the events of July 2020. Chervinsky allegedly promised the businessman for a certain amount to solve the issue of returning the seized batch of tobacco products to him. The ex-intelligence officer denies involvement in this crime.

Who is Roman Chervinskyi?

Chervinsky served in a unit of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine and was engaged in partisan activities in the occupied territories of the country. He was under the command of Major General Viktor Hanushchak. Chervinsky held senior positions in military intelligence, as well as in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

In 2020, Chervinsky was engaged in an operation to detain "Wagnerians" in Belarus. In a statement to The Washington Post and Der Spiegel, Chervinsky said he also "planned and executed" operations to kill leaders of pro-Russian militants in Ukraine and "kidnap a witness" who could confirm that it was Russia that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014.

Now Roman Chervinsky is in the pre-trial detention center. On April 21, 2023, he was suspected in the case of the failed hijacking of a Russian plane. He and several other soldiers decided to carry out an "operation" to hijack a Russian plane without the consent of state authorities and special services. SBU believes that due to their actions, in particular Chervinsky, Russia received information about the placement of Air Force pilots and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield in the Kirovohrad region.

