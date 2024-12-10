At “Diia”, you can now arrange services for active and former military personnel and their relatives

From now on, through the public services portal "Diia", you can arrange a number of services for current and former military personnel and their families.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the government continues to digitize services. Thus, thanks to the pilot project, the following services will be available on the “Diia” portal:

the status of a person with a disability as a result of war;

financial assistance to the wounded;

assignment of a disability pension;

providing rehabilitation facilities;

housing and communal benefits;

services that the state provides to the families of fallen soldiers.

"We are removing obstacles, speeding up processes, and giving people the opportunity to exercise their rights without red tape and bureaucracy, " said Denys Shmyhal.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.