Poll: more than 44% of Ukrainians trust Trump

As of the end of November 2024, 44.6% of Ukrainians expressed confidence in the elected President of the United States Donald Trump. This is more than in European countries.

This is evidenced by the results of a nationwide survey commissioned by the "New Europe" center.

Confidence in Trump in Ukraine exceeds the indicators of attachment to the politician in France (16%), Great Britain (30%) and Hungary (37%). The research center assumed that the result was due to Ukrainiansʼ hope for an end to the war with Russia and a more decisive policy of the new administration.

"Last year, we asked Ukrainians: ʼWho do you like more — Donald Trump or Joseph Biden?ʼ At that time, the current president was the undisputed leader of sympathy with an indicator of 78.1%. The leader of the Republican Party was preferred by only 10.1% of respondents," the analysts added.

The research was conducted in the period from November 15 to 27, 2024. The sample consisted of 1,000 respondents aged 16 and older. People were interviewed by phone calls. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 3.1% with a probability of 0.95%. The survey was not conducted in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Eurobarometer project asked Europeans about their attitude towards supporting Ukraine in the war. 87% agree that it is worth providing humanitarian aid to people, 71% support economic sanctions against the Russian government. Another 68% of Europeans agree that Kyiv should be helped financially.

