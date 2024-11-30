The EU conducted a survey on how Europeans feel about supporting Ukraine. The results

The Eurobarometer, an international project of regular opinion polls, asked Europeans about their attitude towards supporting Ukraine in the war.

This was reported by the press service of the EU.

Almost nine Europeans out of ten (87%) agree that humanitarian aid should be provided to people affected by war.

Another 71% of EU citizens surveyed support economic sanctions against the Russian government, companies and people that the bloc is imposing for supporting or participating in a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Also, 68% of Europeans agree that financial aid should also be given to Ukraine. At the same time, 58% agree that the EU should finance the purchase and supply of military equipment for Ukraine. Meanwhile, six out of ten approve of granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate.

According to 31% of Europeans, the war in Ukraine is the most important issue at the EU level. It is followed by immigration (28%) and the international situation with (22%). Another 76% of European respondents agree that Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine is a threat to EU security.

The Eurobarometer was conducted from October 10 to November 5, 2024 in 27 member states. 26 525 EU citizens took part in it. People were also interviewed in nine candidate and potential candidate countries (all but Ukraine) and the United Kingdom.

