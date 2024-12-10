Australia was the third in the world to test Tomahawk missiles

In Australia, the countryʼs first American Tomahawk cruise missile was successfully launched. It is the third country after the United States and Great Britain to buy and launch this type of missile.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Australia.

Australiaʼs first Tomahawk was launched by a Hobart-class destroyer off the US west coast during trials and evaluations.

Australia will purchase more than 200 Tomahawk missiles to be deployed on its Hobart-class destroyers and future Navy platforms, including Virginia-class submarines and, subject to feasibility studies, Hunter-class frigates. The government is investing $1.3 billion for this.

"The Tomahawk is a crown jewel and a step towards transforming our firepower, deterrence and ability to engage land targets at ranges never before seen by the Royal Australian Navy," said Australiaʼs Defense Industry and Capability Minister.

According to him, the country bought the Tomahawk earlier than planned, but this and other weapons are security for Australians, because this way the countryʼs Defense Forces will be able to respond to any threats. Earlier this year, Australia tested the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) anti-ship cruise missile and the Standard Missile 6 anti-aircraft missile.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.