Google has developed a quantum computing chip — it is the most powerful so far

Google has unveiled a new Willow chip that specializes in quantum computing and can supposedly solve a problem in five minutes that would currently take the worldʼs fastest supercomputers ten septillions – or 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 years.

Google says its new quantum chip is "breakthrough" and "paves the way to a useful, large-scale quantum computer".

However, citing experts, the BBC notes that Willow is currently largely an experimental device — that is, a quantum computer that will have the power to solve a wide range of real-world problems will still require years and financial investment.

Hartmut Neven, head of Googleʼs Quantum AI lab, which created Willow, says Willow will be used for "some practical purposes," but hasnʼt provided more details at this time.

But a chip capable of running commercial applications wonʼt appear before the end of the decade, he said. Initially, these applications will be simulations of systems where quantum effects are important.

According to Harmut Neven, Willow is "the best quantum processor ever built."

Google chose the problem to use as a performance benchmark, it was "specifically designed for a quantum computer" and it did not show "universal speedup compared to classical computers".

But Willow represents a significant advance, particularly in error correction—a major problem with quantum technology is that it is prone to errors.

But Google researchers say theyʼve managed to reverse that situation and design and program a new chip so that the system-wide error rate decreases as the number of qubits increases.

Mr Neven believes it was a major "breakthrough" that tackled a key problem the industry had been looking for for "almost 30 years".

Errors are a significant obstacle to building more powerful quantum computers, and the development was "encouraging for anyone who wants to build a practical quantum computer", Professor Woodward said.

But Google itself points out that for the development of practically useful quantum computers, the error rate must still be much lower than that of Willow.

Googleʼs chip must be stored at extremely low temperatures to be effective.

National Center for Quantum Computing (NQCC) director Michael Cuthbert said he was wary of wording that fueled a "hype cycle" and believed Willow was "a milestone rather than a breakthrough".

What are quantum computers

A quantum computer is a device that uses the principles of quantum mechanics to perform calculations. Unlike classical computers, which operate on bits (which can have a value of 0 or 1), quantum computers use qubits. Qubits can be in a superposition of states, i.e. be both 0 and 1 at the same time. In very simple language, the more useful a quantum computer is, the more qubits it has.

Thanks to superposition, a quantum computer can perform a huge number of calculations simultaneously, which allows solving complex problems much faster than classical computers.

What can quantum computers be used for:

rapid modeling of molecules and materials to create new drugs, batteries and other materials with unique properties;

development of new, unbreakable encryption systems, as well as disclosure of existing ciphers;

solving complex optimization problems, for example in logistics, finance and artificial intelligence;

creation of new medicines.

Quantum computers are also expected to eventually help solve a number of tasks, including logistical problems such as distributing cargo on airplanes or routing telecommunications signals or stored energy in a national grid, the professor says.

