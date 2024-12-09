Germany has suspended processing of asylum applications from Syrians

On December 9, Germanyʼs Federal Office for Migration and Refugees froze the processing of applications for asylum in the country from Syrian citizens.

This is reported by Spiegel.

"The situation in Syria is unclear, and it is very difficult to predict how political events will develop there. Therefore, it is currently impossible to make any serious assessments, otherwise every decision will be "on clay feet," says the spokesman of the federal agency.

47 270 asylum applications from Syrians have not been approved, about 46 000 of them are primary. According to the publication, the latest events in Syria are not related to the solutions that already exist.

Earlier, several politicians of the Christian Democratic Union spoke in favour of the return of Syrian refugees home. Their colleagues from the Greens and the Social Democratic Party called for restraint.

What preceded

Active clashes between the rebels and Syrian troops began on November 27. The offensive was launched by the Syrian Revolutionary Forces in "response to months of continuous attacks on civilians" by the Assad regime in Aleppo province. It was the most intense fighting in northwest Syria since 2020, when government forces seized areas previously controlled by opposition fighters.

In early December, the media reported that the Assadʼs Forces had lost control of Aleppo for the first time since the start of the military conflict that began more than a decade ago. Later, it became known about the loss of the city of Hama, the fifth largest in the country, by the Assad regime. And already on December 8, the Assad regime fell after the opposition attacked the capital Damascus.

The countryʼs prime minister is preparing to hand over the functions of the transitional government to the opposition. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Bashar al-Assad left the post of president of Syria and left the country, adding that he gave the order to transfer power peacefully and before that held negotiations with the participants in the conflict.

