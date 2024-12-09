Ukraine will receive a batch of CAESAR self-propelled guns a year ahead of schedule

Denmark, together with France, is speeding up the supply of CAESAR self-propelled artillery installations to Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

Initially, the ACS was planned to be handed over in 2026, but now delivery is expected already in 2025, the department informed.

"Artillery systems are in great demand in Ukraine, so I am glad that Denmark can now contribute to Ukraine getting more artillery already next year," said Danish Defense Minister Trels Lund Poulsen.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen expressed hope that other countries would follow Denmarkʼs example.

CAESAR (fr. CАmion Equipé dʼun Système dʼARtillerie — "truck equipped with an artillery system") is a self-propelled artillery installation designed for the destruction of manpower, artillery batteries, pillboxes, as well as for providing passages in minefields and field barriers. The gun can use the entire assortment of 155-mm NATO shells, including cluster ones. The maximum fire distance is 42 km. It can carry up to 18 shells and fire six shots per minute.

In October of this year, France promised that it would transfer 12 CAESAR installations to Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.