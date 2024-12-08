The ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” sold at auction for $28 million

Ruby shoes worn by actress Judy Garland in the classic movie "The Wizard of Oz" were sold at Heritage Auctions for $28 million. At first, their value was estimated at $3 million.

This is stated on the auction website.

The auctioneers called the shoes the "Holy Grail of Hollywood memorabilia" and said their price made them the most valuable movie memorabilia ever sold at auction.

Since the filming of the film in 1939, only four pairs of such shoes have survived. One of them had belonged to a collector since the 1970s, and it was this pair that was put up for auction.

The Ruby Pumps are a pair of vintage shoes from Innes Shoe Co., crafted from red silk feauty, with a silk georgette -covered upper and heel with hand-stitched sequins. They feature a white leather lining and leather soles painted red, with felt attached to the front of the base of each shoe. The bows are handmade from buckram and vary slightly in size. They are framed with rhinestones and filled with beads.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) is a cult musical about a girl, Dorothy, who, along with her dog Toto, is swept away by a tornado to the magical land of Oz. To return home, she takes the yellow brick road to the Emerald City, where the mighty Wizard lives. Along the way, Dorothy meets new friends: the Scarecrow, the Iron Woodcutter and the Cowardly Lion. Together they overcome trials to get what they want from the Wizard.

