The Air Forces: The Air Defense Forces destroyed 28 Russian drones over the night

On the night of December 8, 2024, Russia launched 74 Shahed and other types of attack drones over Ukraine from several launch areas — Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerov, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the air defense units destroyed 28 enemy UAVs in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Another 46 drones were lost in location.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Units of anti-aircraft missile troops, radio electronic warfare troops, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine took part in the air battle.

Houses and property of citizens were damaged due to the fall of a downed Shahed in Kamyanske (Dnipropetrovsk region). Help is provided to the injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.