The Notre Dame Cathedral, which was being repaired after a fire in 2019, was solemnly opened in France

On the evening of December 7, a solemn opening ceremony of the Notre-Dame Cathedral took place in Paris, which has been under repair since 2019 due to a large-scale fire.
The Guardian, Le Figaro and BMF TV write about it.
At 7:10 p.m. (8:10 p.m. Kyiv time), the cathedral bells rang, marking the start of the ceremony.
After that, Archbishop of Paris Monsignor Ulrich opened the doors of the cathedral, symbolically knocking on them with a staff. He was accompanied by the clergy.
At the ceremony, a film about the fire and reconstruction of the cathedral was shown, and the rescuers and builders were honored with a standing ovation. At that moment, the facade of the cathedral was illuminated with the word "Thanks".
- The Notre Dame fire broke out on April 15, 2019. Then the fire destroyed the roof and spire of the building, and the walls, stained-glass windows and the organ were covered with soot. Miraculously, the section with the 13-ton bells was saved: if they had fallen, the walls of the cathedral might not have been able to withstand it.
- For the restoration of Notre Dame, donations were made from all over the world, almost a billion dollars were collected. More than 250 companies and hundreds of experts restored the monument.
