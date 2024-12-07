The Notre Dame Cathedral, which was being repaired after a fire in 2019, was solemnly opened in France

On the evening of December 7, a solemn opening ceremony of the Notre-Dame Cathedral took place in Paris, which has been under repair since 2019 due to a large-scale fire.

The Guardian, Le Figaro and BMF TV write about it.

At 7:10 p.m. (8:10 p.m. Kyiv time), the cathedral bells rang, marking the start of the ceremony.

After that, Archbishop of Paris Monsignor Ulrich opened the doors of the cathedral, symbolically knocking on them with a staff. He was accompanied by the clergy.