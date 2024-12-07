In Tbilisi, a protest was dispersed again — almost 50 people were detained

For the first time in three days, Georgian Special Forces dispersed a rally on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, which took place on the night of December 7. Water cannons and tear gas were used against the demonstrators.

This is reported by Ekho Kavkazu.

In the end, the protesters were pushed away from the territory adjacent to the parliament. The reason for the dispersal was apparently the use of pyrotechnics by the demonstrators. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, one law enforcement officer was injured. In general, the action was peaceful, as in previous days.

According to the media, one of the leaders of the party "Girchi — more freedom" and "Coalition for changes", deputy Tsotne Koberidze, was detained at the rally. After his release, he said that he was beaten.

After that, the protesters moved to the embankment and continued their march towards Heroes Square and Tbilisi City Hall. There was a fight with unknown people — it is reported that one person was armed.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, a total of 48 people were detained administratively. They are charged with disobedience to police officers and petty hooliganism. Among those detained are Beka Korshia, a journalist of the Mtavari TV company, and Zurab Alavidze, the former Deputy Minister of Economy of Georgia.

