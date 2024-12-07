The Air Defense Forces shot down 7 drones at night

On the night of December 7 (from 21:30 on December 6), Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In particular, the Russians hit Sumy Oblast with a missile of an unknown type, and also launched 14 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones of other types from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

The Air Defense Forces and EW destroyed 7 enemy UAVs in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. Another six drones were lost in location, one left the controlled airspace in the direction of Russia.

