In Canada, more than 300 types of firearms have been banned — they want to give some of them to Ukraine

Canada has banned another 324 types of firearms — the government believes that such weapons should be on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sports shooters.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

Ottawa also said it was working with the Ukrainian government to find out how the weapons could be transferred for use in a war against Russia.

The federal government is currently working with the provinces, territories and police on a planned buyback of banned guns from private owners.

The move was preceded by a May 2020 ban on 1 500 makes and models of firearms. By November of this year, the number of banned brands had grown to more than 2 000.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada, but the ban came ahead of the 35th anniversary of the Montreal Polytechnic school shooting, where a gunman killed 14 women before taking his own life. The Ruger Mini-14 used by gunman Marc Lepine is on the list of weapons banned in 2020.

