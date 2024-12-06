The former head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkey Sinirlioglu became the new Secretary General of the OSCE

Former Turkish Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioglu became the new Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

This was reported by the OSCE press service.

Sinirlioglu is a Turkish diplomat and politician with extensive experience in international relations. From 2016 to 2023, he was the permanent representative of Turkey at the UN, representing the interests of his country at key international forums.

In the period from August to November 2015, he held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

Several key appointments were also approved at the meeting of the OSCE Council of Ministers:

Maria Telalyan, legal adviser to the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, became the director of the Bureau for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights;

Christoph Kamp, Permanent Representative of the Netherlands to the OSCE, appointed High Commissioner for National Minorities;

Jan Braathu, Norwayʼs representative to the OSCE, will now be responsible for media freedom.

OSCE is the worldʼs largest regional intergovernmental security organization. Has observer status in the UN. It unites 57 participating countries from Europe, Asia and North America.

