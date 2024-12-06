Biden wants early pardons for those who may be prosecuted by Trump

President Joe Biden and his administration staff are considering early pardons for citizens whom President-elect Donald Trump may prosecute after taking office.

This was reported by The Washington Post.

It is about Anthony S. Fauci, who helped coordinate the US response to the coronavirus, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who called Trump a fascist, California Democratic Senator-elect Adam Schiff, who initiated Trumpʼs first impeachment, former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, who criticized the Republican the party

Such discussions in the current presidential administration arose against the background of the fact that both Trump himself and the candidates from whom he wants to form his future team have repeatedly spoken about the political persecution of their political opponents. In particular, Kesh Patel, whom Trump wants to appoint as the FBI director, called for retaliation against Trumpʼs opponents and critics.

So far, Joe Biden has not decided on a "preventive" pardon. But his team is working so that in the event of a positive decision, everything will be ready.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.