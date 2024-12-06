In 2025, Ukraine will test new Estonian missiles that will shoot down drones

In 2025, the Estonian defense company Frankenburg Technologies will begin testing self-developed Mark 1 anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine.

This is reported by ERR.

"This technology is promising, and we will start testing it in Ukraine in the new year," said CEO of Frankenburg Technologies Kusti Salm.

The main innovation is that these missiles are equipped with artificial intelligence for autonomous targeting.

The companyʼs website states that the company aims to revolutionize missile guidance systems with an artificial intelligence-based situational awareness program.

At the same time, these missiles are quite cheap and can be effective against Shahed drones and other types of UAVs.

Salm told the military news outlet Janes that the Mark 1 missile can hit targets at an altitude of up to two kilometers — the height at which Iranian drones that attack Ukraine usually fly.

The Estonian company plans to start its production initially with a volume of up to several dozen missiles per week, but in the third quarter plans to produce hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles every week, writes ERR.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.