Trump has decided on a candidate for the position responsible for the US policy in the field of cryptocurrencies and AI

The newly elected President of the United States Donald Trump has decided on his candidacy for the new position responsible for the policy of the American administration in the field of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. It is about entrepreneur and investor David Sachs.

Trump reported this on his own social network Truth Social.

Saks will be responsible for making the country a world leader in the field of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. It is these industries, according to Trump, that are of crucial importance for the competitiveness of the United States.

According to him, David Sachs will also head the Presidentʼs Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Sachs played a key role in facilitating Trumpʼs fund-raising among technology industry donors, including an event at his home in San Francisco in June of this year with tickets for $300 000.

Sachs is a general partner at Craft Ventures, a venture capital fund he founded in late 2017. Sachs previously served as PayPalʼs chief operating officer and head of product, as well as founder and CEO of Yammer.

During the election campaign, Donald Trump promised to make the US the "crypto capital of the planet" and to accumulate a national supply of bitcoins. Against the background of these promises, after his victory in the presidential election, the value of Bitcoin has been steadily increasing and beating historical indicators. So, on December 5, the value of bitcoin exceeded $100 000 for the first time.

