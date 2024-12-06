The Air Defense Forces shot down 32 out of 53 enemy UAVs

On the night of December 6, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 35 drones of the Shahed type and other UAVs of an unknown type.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russians launched drones from the direction of Oryol.

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 32 enemy UAVs out of 53. Another 16 drones were lost in location, and the remaining two flew in the direction of Belarus.

Anti-aircraft units worked in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

