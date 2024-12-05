The President awarded 18 people with the “Golden Heart” award for Volunteer Day

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the "Golden Heart" award to 18 people for their contribution to volunteer assistance and the development of the volunteer movement during the war in Ukraine.

Here is a list of those who were awarded by the president:

chairman of the supervisory board of the public organization "DOF" Volodymyr Alekseev;

head of public organization "BELUGA UA" Oleksandr Belyuza;

head of the “Victory Drones” project of the “Dignitas” Foundation Maria Berlinska;

co-founder of the public organization "Princip Human Rights Center" Lyubov Galan;

volunteer of the public union "Ukrainian Network for Childrenʼs Rights" Svitlana Zabava;

head of the public organization "PROLISKA" Yevhen Kaplin;

founder of the UNITIUA International Charitable Foundation Volodymyr Kolomaik;

co-founder and head of the board of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Public Organization "Peace and Protection of the Family" Zhanna Lishchynska;

volunteer of the charity foundation "Volunteer Headquarters of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of Kyiv" Lyudmila Menuyk;

head of the humanitarian department of the "Serhiy Prytula Foundation" charitable organization Maryna Petrychenko;

head of the All-Ukrainian public organization "Knightʼs Cross" Oksana Tunik-Fryz;

volunteer of the public union "Ukrainian Network for Childrenʼs Rights" Anastasia Khaliulova;

volunteer of the charity fund "Save Ukraine" Myroslava Kharchenko;

director of the "Stalevi" charity fund Tetyana Kharko;

head of the public organization "Zahartovani Sertsya" Tetyana Khytra;

members of the band "Kurgan and Aggregat" Amil and Ramil Nasirovy, Yevhenii Volodchenko, who organize large-scale gatherings for Ukrainian soldiers.

The "Golden Heart" award was launched in 2022. Since then, every year on International Volunteer Day, the president presents it to those who have made a significant contribution to the provision of volunteer assistance and the development of the volunteer movement.

