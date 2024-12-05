The Kyiv City Council approved the capitalʼs budget for 2025.

The mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko declared this.

It is about more than 90 billion hryvnias. Of them, 5 billion will go to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The mayor of the city noted that these funds are only for the material and technical support of military units. And the total amount of aid to the army, according to him, will increase during the year as it happened in previous years.

"We will direct more funds to support military units. And also for payments to defenders and their families. For housing and rehabilitation," Klitschko wrote.

He emphasized that in 2024, the total amount of support reached 10 billion hryvnias, although only 1 million was allocated to the budget.

This yearʼs budget of the capital was distributed as follows:

almost UAH 32.4 billion were allocated to the field of education;

for the transport sector of the city — over UAH 18.6 billion;

for the housing and communal sector — more than UAH 7 billion;

for social protection — almost 10 billion hryvnias;

for the field of medicine — almost 6.5 billion hryvnias.

The information is updated.

