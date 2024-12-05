The duties of the permanent representative of the president in Crimea will be performed by Olha Kuryshko

Olha Kuryshko will perform the duties of the permanent representative of the president in Crimea.

This is stated on the page of the Presidential Representation in Crimea.

Since June 2023, she has been the deputy of the already former permanent representative Tamila Tasheva.

And in general, Kuryshko joined the team of the Representation back in December 2021 and managed the legal support department. It is noted that she systematically worked on strategic and programmatic documents on reintegration issues, took an active part in the development of normative legal acts on the protection of the rights of residents of the temporarily occupied peninsula in the field of access to education, pension provision, obtaining passport documents, support for political prisoners and their family members.

"From today, the temporary acting representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Olha Kuryshko and the deputy permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Denys Chystikov will continue the already established work of our institution," the Representation said.

At the end of November, the Central Committee recognized Tamila Tasheva as an elected MP of Ukraine from the "Voice" party. Because of this, Zelensky dismissed her from the position of permanent representative of the president in Crimea.

