Money for books will be available in “Diia” already in December

The government passed a resolution on the launch of "eBook" in "Diia" — money for books will be available this month.

This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

All Ukrainians who turned 18 this year will be able to receive 908 hryvnias from the state for the purchase of Ukrainian books.

Money can be spent on paper, electronic and audio books.

The relevant law on book certificates and subsidies for bookstores was signed by the president in June of this year. It also provides that a one-time payment can be received by one of the parents upon the birth of a child (from January 1 of the year following the year of termination or abolition of martial law).

