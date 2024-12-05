Poll: The majority of French people want to hold presidential elections as early as 2025

Most French people want Emmanuel Macron to step down and move the presidential election from 2027 to 2025.

This is evidenced by the results of the Cluster17 survey for the French magazine Le Point.

In general, 54% of French people are in favor of Macronʼs resignation. The poll was conducted between the motion of no confidence on Monday, December 2, and the fall of Prime Minister Michel Barnierʼs government on Wednesday, December 4.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron has said he will not step down until the end of his second five-year term in 2027. Some opposition lawmakers also called for his resignation.

What preceded

After parliamentary elections in June and July, the National Assembly was divided into three main blocs: a left-wing coalition known as the New Popular Front, centrist allies of President Emmanuel Macron, and the far-right National Unity party. None of them received an absolute majority.

In September, Macron asked the conservative Barnier to form a government dominated by republicans and centrists. Barnier negotiated with the National Union until the end and made several concessions to meet their budget demands. But the French far-right called them insufficient.

The vote of no confidence in the French National Assembly was initiated after Barnier decided to pass the bill on the social insurance budget for 2025 (which provided for significant budget savings, including tax increases) to bypass the vote of the deputies. The opposition forces did not agree with this bill.

And already on December 4, the lower house of the French Parliament voted for a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier. This is the first time since 1962 that the French parliament has dismissed the government. In addition, Michel Barnierʼs government was the shortest since the founding of the Fifth Republic in 1958, lasting less than three months.

