In 2025, for the first time, medicines for children will appear in the “Affordable Medicines” program

In 2025, the government program "Affordable Medicines" will be expanded in Ukraine. Childrenʼs medicines will be included in the list for the first time.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

In the state budget of 2025, 6.6 billion hryvnias were allocated to the program. This will allow at least 500 000 Ukrainians to save money on treatment.

From 2025, all pharmacies will dispense drugs under the "Affordable Medicines" program. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is already preparing relevant regulatory changes. Currently, this service works only in pharmacies that have a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine.

From 2024, the governmentʼs Affordable Medicines program will be supplemented with medicines to treat mental disorders, and from August 2023 — blood glucose test strips and pain relievers for palliative patients .

. "Affordable Medicines" is a government program that has been in effect since 2017. It helps Ukrainians to get medicine for some diseases free of charge or with a surcharge.

