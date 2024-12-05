Paris has become the most popular city in the world in 2024. It is followed by Madrid and Tokyo

In the ranking of Top 100 City Destinations for 2024, Paris retained the title of the most attractive city in the world. The top three also included Madrid and Tokyo.

The annual ranking from Euromonitor International reports on the worldʼs best city results for indicators such as tourism, sustainable development and economic efficiency.

Europe dominates the ranking with six cities in the top ten. Madrid ranks second, Rome and Milan fourth and fifth, Amsterdam seventh, and Barcelona tenth. London, which closed out the top ten last year, came in just 13th, between Seoul at 12th and Dubai at 14th. At the same time, London ranks first after Paris in terms of the best tourism infrastructure, but lags behind in terms of tourism policy, health and safety or sustainability.

The Asia-Pacific region also demonstrated high positions: Tokyo is in third place, Sydney is eighth, and Singapore is ninth. The Japanese yen hit record lows against major currencies in 2024, making it an attractive proposition globally for both business and leisure travel.

The only US city in the top 10 was New York — it is in sixth place. Meanwhile, Los Angeles ranked 18th.

Bangkok was recognized as the best city in terms of tourism policy and attractiveness, as well as the number of international arrivals. During the year, the city welcomed 32.4 million tourists.

Overall, Euromonitor International notes several trends for 2024: tourist destinations have simplified their visa procedures and expanded short-term visa-free entry. At the same time, excessive tourism has become a global problem. In major tourist cities, tourism-related taxes and restrictions on visiting hours are introduced.

