The Verkhovna Rada supported two draft laws that bring Ukraine closer to the Rome Statute

The Verkhovna Rada adopted two more draft laws that are important for the implementation of the Rome Statute.

MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

MPs supported as a basis draft law No. 11538, which defines the list of crimes that are considered international and establishes the types of punishment for them. It makes changes to the criminal legislation — systematizes the norms related to international crimes in the Criminal Code of Ukraine and introduces norms regarding their investigation into the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

They also supported draft law No. 11539, which harmonizes the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of Ukraine with the provisions of the Rome Statute. This is necessary so that those who have committed an international crime are punished.

On January 1, 2025, Ukraine will officially join the Rome Statute, an international treaty that became the basis for the creation of ICC and defined the list of crimes that the court has the right to investigate. These are war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression.