“Ukrzaliznytsia” doubled the Internet limits in high-speed trains

"Ukrzaliznytsia" doubled the Internet limits in "Intercity" and "Intercity+" trains.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

From now on, 2 GB of traffic at a speed of 10 Mbps is available free of charge to users on trains.

Since the launch of Wi-Fi in Intercity, it has been used by 750 000 passengers — in fact, every second passenger of high-speed trains. The total amount of traffic on board exceeded 2.3 petabytes.

The most active Wi-Fi users travel on routes No. ⁠741/742 and No. 777/778 Kyiv — Lviv, where an average of 66% of passengers on each flight connect to the Internet.

The Internet is available in 16 “Ukrzaliznytsia” Intercity trains: 10 Hyundai, two Skoda, two Tarpan and two trains with MPLT cars.

For the first time, it became known about the appearance of Wi-Fi in high-speed trains of "Ukrzaliznytsia" on September 20.

