Only one participant wrote the National Unity Radio Dictation without mistakes

The National Unity Radio Dictation of 2024, which was held on October 25, was successfully written by only one participant — without a single mistake.

This is Khrystyna Hoyanyuk from Lviv — she is a multiple winner who participates in writing every year for 25 years and has not missed a single Radio Dictation.

There are no people who wrote a dictation with only one mistake. And several participants made just two mistakes:

Natalia Timicheva;

Andriy Bondar (teacher of the Ukrainian language and computer science at the Krushynska gymnasium of the Hlevakha settlement council, Kyiv region);

Yulia Peresch (from the Ostersky Lyceum No. 1 of the Oster City Council of the Chernihiv region);

Daryna Kryachko;

Natalia Rubezhanska.

In total, more than 10 000 texts were submitted for review. Most of them were by e-mail (from over 30 countries), but there were also paper letters. The oldest participant of this yearʼs Radio Dictation is 99 years old, and the two youngest are 7 years old.

Day of Ukrainian Writing 2024

The Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language is a state holiday that was started on November 9, 1997 by the presidential decree On the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language in support of "the initiative of public organizations and taking into account the important role of the Ukrainian language in the consolidation of Ukrainian society."

It was celebrated on the day of memory of Reverend Nestor the chronicler. He was a writer-hagiographer and the founder of Old Russian historiography, the first historian of Kyivan Rus. According to the old calendar, the holiday fell on November 9, but since 2023, Ukraine has switched to the New Julian calendar, and now this day is celebrated on October 27.

This year, Ukrainians wrote the text "The Magic of the Voice". The author of the text was the Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko, and it was read by the writer, musician and military man Pavlo Vyshebaba.

