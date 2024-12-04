Trump is considering another candidate for the position of head of the Pentagon — the current one is accused of sexual violence

The US President-elect Donald Trump is considering nominating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as Secretary of Defense. Now the veteran and former Fox News presenter Pete Hegseth is formally applying for this position.

This is reported by the BBC, The Wall Street Journal and CBS News.

DeSantis ran in the 2024 Republican primary. Trump took a closer look at his candidacy after a joint visit with the governor to Florida on December 3.

Shortly before that, Hegseth met with Senate Republicans in the Capitol. He wanted to enlist their support, but faced suspicions of a sex crime, embezzlement of funds from veteransʼ charities, alcohol abuse, and more.

Hegseth is a veteran of the US Army, a National Guard officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He received his bachelorʼs degree from Princeton and his masterʼs degree from Harvard. His qualifications cause concern among Trumpʼs party members — the man has no political experience at all.