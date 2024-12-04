The Verkhovna Rada approved the law as a whole, which should fight the bribery of foreign officials

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (VRU) approved in general document No. 10319 on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine. This should counteract corruption in international business transactions.

MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak reports this.

287 PMs voted for the project. It provides tax measures that will make it impossible to bribe foreign officials. In particular, in one of the articles of the Tax Code, a separate clause will appear on the handing over of a bribe to an employee from another country.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) will be required to identify and investigate such violations. Fines may be imposed for giving or promising an improper benefit.

The head of the VRU committee on tax policy Danylo Hetmantsev said that the following regulations had been finalized before the second reading:

establishment of tax consequences for Ukrainian employees taking into account expenses incurred for the purpose of bribery;

prohibition to include in the composition of expenses for taxation purposes those expenses related to receiving a bribe;

other additions for the implementation of the Recommendations of the OECD Council on tax measures to combat bribery of foreign officials in international business transactions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.