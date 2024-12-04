SBU suspects a man connected to the Russian Armed Forces of promoting military service among children in Crimea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has gathered evidence on 54-year-old Andriy Popov, the head of the branch of the "Association for the Assistance of the Air Force and Navy of the Russian Federation" in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is reported by SBU.

According to the case materials, he is engaged in combat and ideological training of local schoolchildren for the war against Ukraine. Teenagers, mostly 14-year-olds, are taught to fight as part of assault groups, operate strike and reconnaissance drones, overcome minefields and fire various weapons.

For training, the instructors use training grounds and training centers of the Russian Armed Forces in the Simferopol region. According to SBU, another component of the educational process is the promotion of hatred of Ukraine among schoolchildren.

Currently, Popov, on the instructions of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, is organizing another branch of the society in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The day before, law enforcement officers detained two 14-year-old agents of the Russian Federation, who were recruited for a terrorist attack in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region. Russian special services recruited them through Telegram channels in search of quick earnings.

