14-year-old teenagers were detained in Kyiv region. They detonated explosives near a police station on the order of the Russian Federation

Law enforcement officers detained two 14-year-old agents of the Russian Federation, who were recruited by the Russian special services for a terrorist attack in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes about this.

On the instructions of the Russian special services, teenagers detonated an improvised explosive device near the building of the local district police department. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Both perpetrators were found in hot pursuit. Later it turned out that they were recruited remotely through Telegram channels in search of quick earnings.

For the terrorist attack, the young men used explosives, which were disguised as a thermos and were hidden in the Kyiv region. Under the instructions of the occupiers to increase the impressive effect of the explosion, the perpetrators stuffed the device with nuts and bolts.

Near the administrative building where the explosion was to take place, the attackers secretly installed a mobile phone to broadcast the explosion in real time. Another phone with a special program that they received from the occupiers was used by the boys for remote detonation.

All the actions of the terrorists were directed by a representative of the special services of the Russian Federation, who disguised himself under the girlʼs account and promised money for the completion of the task. However, the participants did not wait for the "guaranteed" funds from Russia.

The SBU investigators informed the detainees about the suspicion under 2 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to 12 years in prison for committing a particularly serious crime.

