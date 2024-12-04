For the first time in Namibia, a woman will become the president

In Namibia, a woman will become the president for the first time. Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwa won the presidential elections in the first round.

This is reported by AP and BBC.

Nandi-Ndaitwa won with 57% of the vote, while her nearest rival, Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change party, got 26%.

"The nation of Namibia has voted for peace and stability," Nandi-Ndaitwa said, according to Reuters.

The countryʼs ruling SWAVO party, which has been in power for 34 years since the country gained independence from apartheid in South Africa in 1990, also narrowly retained its parliamentary majority.

The ruling party won 51 out of 96 seats. And "Independent Patriots for Change" will become the opposition with 20 seats.

The election was held last week, but due to some technical glitches and a lack of ballots, voting was extended until Saturday, November 30.

At the time, opposition parties said the extension was unconstitutional, and some of them vowed to unite in a legal appeal to declare the election invalid.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia, which conducted the election, rejected opposition calls for a repeat vote.

Because of this, most of the opposition parties, including the Independent Patriots for Change, boycotted the announcement of the results on Tuesday, December 3, in the evening in the countryʼs capital.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.