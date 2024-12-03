Ukraine and the USA signed a memorandum on assistance to the energy system for $825 million

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken signed a memorandum on assistance to the energy system of Ukraine in the amount of up to $825 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The document creates a regulatory framework for improving the stability of Ukraineʼs energy system.

These include, in particular, the restoration of critical infrastructure, the introduction of distributed generation, energy sector reforms and the promotion of the post-war transition to a low-carbon economy.

Russia resumed massive attacks on Ukrainian energy this spring. Massive strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine are regular. Since March 22, the Russians have already destroyed more than 9 GW — half of the peak electricity consumption in winter.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported that this winter, a deficit in the energy system may lead to power outages from 4 to 18 hours a day.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.