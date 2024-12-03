Alyona Shkrum was appointed first deputy minister of community development of Ukraine

Alyona Shkrum was appointed First Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleby.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Alyona Shkrum Альона Шкрум / Facebook

Alyona Shkrum was elected an MP of the 9th convocation from "Motherland", she is a member of the faction of the same name. Shkrum was also a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy.

On December 2, 2024, she wrote a statement on the early assembly of deputy powers, and on December 3, the Verkhovna Rada agreed to it.

