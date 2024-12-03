Martial law was declared in South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol has declared martial law in the country.

This is reported by the South Korean agency Yonhap.

The Presidentʼs address was broadcast live on the YTN TV channel. Yoon Seok Yeol said that martial law is necessary to protect the countryʼs constitutional order — it is allegedly threatened by the opposition, which "controls the parliament, sympathizes with North Korea and paralyzes the work of the government."

According to Yonhap, Yoon held an emergency meeting in his office, after which he announced the threat of government paralysis due to attempts to conduct impeachment proceedings against him.

"They [the opposition] paralyzed judicial work, intimidating judges, prosecuting a number of prosecutors. They are paralyzing the executive branch by trying to impeach the defense minister," Yoon Seok Yeol said.

He also stated that the Parliament had inappropriately reduced the budget for combating drug crime and maintaining public safety. He called such actions "a clear anti-state act." Yoon Seok Yeol did not specify what specific measures will be taken under martial law.

In late November, the opposition Democratic Party of South Korea, which has a majority in parliament, rejected the governmentʼs budget proposal and decided to impeach the state auditor and chief prosecutor.

