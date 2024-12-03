In Japan, a bank manager took a pay cut after an employee tried to kill a customer

In Japan, the head of Nomura Bank Kentaro Okuda took a 30% pay cut after an employee tried to kill a customer.

The Guardian writes about it.

Okuda, who has headed Nomura Bank since 2020, will take a 30% pay cut over the next three months. This will also apply to several other top managers of the bank.

The decision to cut wages comes after one of Nomuraʼs former employees was charged with attempted murder, robbery and arson.

According to the investigation, the Nomura ex-employee went to the coupleʼs house in Hiroshima. There, he drugged an elderly couple of bank customers, then stole their cash — about $120 000 — and set the house on fire. He was released in August.

After that, the bank promised to change the principles of work — in particular, to detect "improper" behavior of employees in advance, and also to strengthen their supervision during visits to clientsʼ homes.

At a press conference on December 3, Okuda and three other bank managers apologized. Okuda said: “We would like to sincerely apologize to the victims, as well as the many others involved, for the inconvenience and concern caused. Weʼre really sorry."

The company will also update its hiring processes and introduce ethical training for employees.

Nomura is Japanʼs largest investment bank with offices in Tokyo, London and New York.

