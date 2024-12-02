Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian manufacturers and suppliers of UAVs

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 796/2024, which imposes a new package of sanctions against Russian manufacturers and suppliers of UAVs. The decree puts into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

The president said this in an evening video message.

Itʼs about people and companies that work for Russiaʼs military system — they develop, manufacture and supply drones for the Russian Armed Forces, help import critical components to Russia, and train drone operators.

In total, the sanctions package includes more than a hundred subjects: 57 people and 52 companies. Among the latter are "Uraldronzavod", "Russian Drone Racing Group", "Rustekhdron Scientific and Production Association", "Drone Solutions", "Saha Drone", "Drone Expert" and others.

The period of application of sanctions is ten years. They provide for the blocking of assets, complete suspension of trade, resource transit, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, suspension of economic and financial obligations, etc.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.